Resorts plan 2020 openings

SINGAPORE, 28 April 2020: Even with all the travel restrictions, new resorts are due to open later this year at popular tourist destinations in Asia.

Alma Cam Ranh

CAM RANH, Vietnam: Alma commands 30 hectares of oceanfront on the Cam Ranh Peninsula, with 580 suites and pavilions. The three-bedroom seaside pavilions cover 224 sqm with a living room, kitchen, four bathrooms and a private pool.





Alma has a wide selection of restaurants as well as three bars. Set to reopen this June (soft-opened late December 2019 but forced to close for the lockdown), the resort highlights include 12 swimming pools. It also features some heavy-duty entertainment venues such as a waterpark, a 70-seat cinema, convention centre, amphitheatre, art gallery and an 18-hole mini-golf course.

Banyan Tree Krabi

KRABI, Thailand: Singapore-based Banyan Tree Holdings a leading luxury hotel group in Asia, has announced plans to open a new luxury property near the Thai town of Krabi later this year. Currently, the resort hotel is under construction on Tubkaek Beach, a 35-minute drive from Krabi Airport. The new resort, which is slated to 1 October will offer 72 pool suites and villas, among them seven two-bedroom options and one three-bedroom villa.

Facilities include all-day dining, a ballroom, a wedding chapel, a beach club, a kids’ club, a fitness centre.

The Chedi Kudavillingili

MALDIVES: Located on a 1km coral island called Kudavillingili, the 99-villa Chedi Kudavillingili plans to open later this year with 36 overwater villas, a 150-metre-long central pool and desirable proximity to the Malé International Airport, a 25-minute speedboat ride away.

While the overwater villas fishtail off one end of the island, a bridge on the opposite end leads to the spa on a kidney-shaped islet where 8 to 10 treatment rooms each occupy a waterborne location. In between are a variety of health and wellness venues, including both land and water sports.

An all-day dining restaurant and the Hawker Restaurant with four live cooking stations will serve up Indian, Chinese, Thai and international dishes.

Zentis Osaka

OSAKA, Japan: Sharing the pedigree of the famed Palace Hotel Tokyo Zentis Osaka claims to rewrite the playbook for ‘lifestyle’ brands.

Under the management of the Palace Hotel, the resort is due to open during Q3 2020, the first property of the group’s new hospitality brand.

An entirely new build, the 16-storey property will feature 212 rooms, signature restaurants and 24-hour fitness centre. Zentis Osaka is situated near the riverside area of Dojimahama and the high-end business entertainment district.