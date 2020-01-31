Vietjet flies to Bali

SINGAPORE, 31 January 2020: Vietjet launched a new direct route linking Hanoi and Bali, Indonesia earlier this week.

This is Vietjet’s second service to the popular holiday destination, following the introduction of a Ho Chi Minh City – Bali route in May 2019.

Chairwoman of Vietjet’s Board of Directors, Nguyen Thanh Ha, who attended the launch ceremony said: “We are proud to be the first airline to operate direct flights between Hanoi and Bali. It will not only connect the two most attractive cultural tourism destinations in Asia but will also promote cooperation between the two ASEAN countries.”

The daily flight departs from Hanoi at 1000 am and arrives in Bali at 1625. The return flight takes off from Bali at 1730 and lands in Hanoi at 2155.

Vietjet plans to promote leisure travel in both directions selling tickets to residents and holidaymakers in Bali to visit the Vietnamese capital while selling Bali holidays to residents in Hanoi.