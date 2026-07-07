Siam Seaplane unveils ambitious playbook

BANGKOK, 8 July 2026: Siam Seaplane, Thailand’s private charter and amphibious seaplane operator, has officially unveiled its newly expanded operational office base at Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) Terminal 1.

Serving as the company’s central operational command centre, this facility marks a milestone in Siam Seaplane’s growth, enhancing flight operations and driving network expansion.

From left to right: Nalin Wachiraphansakul, Head of the Eastern Tourism Products Section; Vijit Keawtraiteam, General Manager of Don Mueang International Airport; Pasakorn Rangsiwatanasak, Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Sports; Worakanya Siripidej, CEO of Siam Seaplane; Saranya Srikhirin, Director of the Tourism Products Promotion Division, Tourism Authority of Thailand; and Kongsak Chomchum, Director of the Aircraft Maintenance Training Division.

This expanded hub allows Siam Seaplane to tap regional connectivity and provide faster, seamless access to Thailand’s exclusive marine destinations. The hub at DMK will serve two key operating zones.

The Andaman Network (Southern Thailand): Seamlessly linking premier coastal and island destinations such as Phuket, Phang Nga, Koh Yao Noi, Krabi, Phi Phi, Koh Lanta, Koh Lipe, and Trang. This network will dramatically reduce travel times, opening new horizons for luxury hospitality and premium leisure travel for travellers entering Thailand at Bangkok Don Mueang Airport.

The Bangkok Hub Network: Routes departing from Bangkok are expected to connect travellers to extraordinary destinations within approximately 1.5 hours, including Pattaya, Prachuap, Hua Hin, Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, Koh Tao, Rayong, Koh Chang and Koh Kood.

To support this long-term vision, Siam Seaplane will establish a new operational hub in Krabi later this year to gradually roll out the Andaman seaplane network.

(Source: Siam Seaplane)