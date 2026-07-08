AAPA hosts turboprop and jet safety exchange

KUALA LUMPUR, 9 July 2026: The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) hosted the Asia Pacific Turboprop and Regional Jet Safety Exchange on 30 June, bringing together around 15 regional operators, aircraft manufacturers, and industry partners to share operational safety experiences, emerging trends and best practices.

The virtual forum provided a dedicated platform for operators of turboprop and regional jet aircraft to discuss the unique operational challenges of regional aviation across the Asia-Pacific.

Participants exchanged information on safety performance, operational trends, training, human performance, and future priorities to strengthen aviation safety further.

The meeting was attended by operators from across the region together with aircraft manufacturers ATR, Embraer and De Havilland Aircraft of Canada. ATR and Embraer shared valuable manufacturer perspectives on operational safety and training.

Speaking at the event, Bangkok Airways’ Chairman, Captain Somchai Sopanon, said that regional and turboprop operations are essential to connectivity and economic development in many communities across the Asia Pacific. While these operations often present unique operational challenges, they also provide significant opportunities for collaboration.

Today’s Safety Exchange demonstrates the willingness of operators, manufacturers and industry partners to openly share experiences and work collectively to strengthen aviation safety across the region further.

A key feature of the meeting was the confidential exchange of aggregated operational safety information submitted by participating operators. The anonymised information exchange enabled participants to identify common operational themes, discuss lessons learned and consider opportunities for collaborative safety improvements without identifying individual airlines.

Participants also received updates on two significant regional initiatives led by AAPA.

The first highlighted the ongoing development of the Asia Pacific Flight Path Management Manual, led by the Flight Safety Foundation with support from AAPA and regional operators. Participants were encouraged to contribute feedback through the regional survey to help ensure the Manual reflects the operational realities of the Asia Pacific.

Participants also received an update on the recently completed Asia Pacific Crew Resource Management (CRM) Manual, a collaborative initiative involving regulators, airlines, an aircraft manufacturer, training organisations and academia. Recently presented to ICAO’s Asia/Pacific Regional Aviation Safety Team (APRAST), the Manual provides practical guidance and aims to further strengthen aviation safety across the Asia Pacific, especially in the area of human factors.

The Safety Exchange reaffirmed AAPA’s commitment to providing practical forums that encourage collaboration, facilitate the sharing of operational experience and support continuous improvement in aviation safety throughout the Asia Pacific region.

(Source: AAPA)