Saudi rolls out Package Visa

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, 9 July 2026: Saudi Arabia has launched a digital ‘Package Visa’ to simplify travel to Saudi Arabia by integrating tourist visa applications directly into curated travel bookings.

The launch is currently underway through qualified travel and tourism service providers across selected international markets ahead of a broader rollout.

Saudi introduces “Package Visa”, integrating travel booking with an easier visa application.

The initiative builds on Saudi’s broader efforts to simplify the process of visiting the country. Since launching the tourist e-Visa, Saudi Arabia has introduced several new ways to visit, including visa-on-arrival and the Stopover Transit Visa.

Together, these initiatives have supported the country’s rapid tourism growth, with Saudi Arabia welcoming more than 29 million inbound visitors in 2025.

Commenting on the initiative, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb said: “As Saudi tourism continues to grow at pace, the Package Visa reflects our commitment to making travel to Saudi more seamless for visitors.” By integrating visa issuance with travel bookings, we are simplifying the visitor journey and creating a more connected travel experience. This initiative also strengthens collaboration across the tourism ecosystem and supports Saudi’s position as an increasingly accessible global destination.”

For visitors, Package Visa means fewer steps between planning a trip and experiencing Saudi Arabia. Instead of arranging flights, accommodation, and a visa separately, eligible travellers can book everything through a single integrated travel process, with the option to add events, activities, and tourism experiences. The result is a simpler, more connected journey from booking to arrival.

For qualified travel and tourism service providers, the initiative creates an opportunity to offer more attractive travel packages, streamline the traveller journey, and encourage longer stays and richer travel experiences.

To ensure a smooth and reliable travel experience, Package Visa is available only through qualified travel and tourism service providers that meet clear service standards and offer 24/7 customer support.

As Saudi Arabia continues to grow its tourism sector, Package Visa marks another step toward making travel easier, more connected, and more seamless for visitors discovering the country.

For more information: visitsaudi.com/PackageVisa

About Saudi Tourism Authority (STA)

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi’s tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destinations’ offerings through programs, packages, and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country’s unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi’s destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices worldwide, serving 38 countries. To learn more, visit www.VisitSaudi.com.

(Source: The Saudi Tourism Authority).