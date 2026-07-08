NH Collection Maldives Havodda names GM

SINGAPORE, 9 July 2026: NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort, a premium resort in the southern Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, names Keith Tomkies as its new General Manager.

In his new role, Tomkies will lead all the operational departments and elevate the guest experience at the NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort. He brings nearly three decades of hospitality experience to the Maldives resort, having led some of the world’s most respected hotels and resorts.

Keith Tomkies – General Manager, NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort.

He first joined Minor Hotels in 2024 as Cluster General Manager of the Anantara Kalutara Resort and Avani Kalutara Resort in Sri Lanka. Most recently, he served as General Manager, China Operations for Minor Hotels, overseeing hotel operations and development projects across the country.

NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort is located on a private island 400 km south of the capital city of Male. An isolated haven, the resort is home to 120 villas — 60 overwater and 60 beachfront. NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort is one of Minor Hotels’ nine resorts in the Maldives, giving travellers the choice of luxury, premium and select service resorts to match their desired experience.

(Source: Minor Hotels)