Air India partners with India’s golf tour

NEW DELHI, 9 July 2026: Air India’s frequent flyer programme, Maharaja Club, announced a partnership with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Tuesday, under which Maharaja Club will be the Official Travel Partner for DP World PGTI tournaments across India from August 2026 to April 2027.

As the Official Travel Partner, Maharaja Club will provide travel support to players and officials participating in DP World PGTI events throughout the tournament calendar.

Kapil Dev and Nipun Aggarwal exchange the partnership agreement between DP World PGTI and Air India’s Maharaja Club.

The partnership will also unlock experiences at select tournaments, including privileged access, hospitality and member engagement opportunities for Maharaja Club members. These initiatives further strengthen Maharaja Club’s positioning as one of India’s leading travel and lifestyle loyalty programmes.

DP World PGTI President Kapil Dev commented: “We are delighted to welcome Air India as the Official Travel Partner of the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India. As the Tour expands its footprint and continues to raise the bar for professional golf in India, having a trusted and iconic brand like Air India Maharaja Club by our side adds tremendous value. This partnership will ensure our players, officials and stakeholders enjoy seamless travel, allowing them to focus entirely on performance and excellence.”

Air India Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal said: “Through this partnership, we aim to support players as they compete across the country while also creating unique and memorable experiences for our Maharaja Club members.

The partnership will be activated across DP World PGTI tournaments throughout the season through curated fan engagement initiatives. Leveraging its extensive domestic and international network, Air India will also support DP World PGTI’s ambition of expanding the reach and profile of Indian golf, both within the country and on the global stage.

(Source: Air India)