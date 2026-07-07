Hong Kong hosts the Lions International Convention

HONG KONG, SAR, 8 July 2026: Hong Kong successfully hosted the 108th Lions International Convention 2026 from 3 to 7 July at AsiaWorld-Expo, with support from the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Hong Kong previously hosted the mega convention in 1992 and 2005, and this time around, the venue attracted 17,000 delegates from around the world.

Photo credit: Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Hong Kong has thus become one of the very few cities among more than 200 Lions member countries and regions worldwide to have secured hosting rights three times. This underscores Hong Kong’s status and appeal as the Events Capital of Asia and theWorld’s Meeting Place.

The opening ceremony attracted more than 10,000 representatives from Lions Clubs worldwide.

HKTB Chairman Dr Peter Lam said: “HKTB is delighted to partner with the Lions Clubs International District 303 Hong Kong and Macao, China, to bring this Convention to Hong Kong for the third time. Its return affirms Hong Kong’s position as the World’s Meeting Place and a top-of-mind destination for MICE tourism. It also showcases Hong Kong’s integrated strengths in world-class MICE infrastructure, global aviation connectivity, diverse and distinctive tourism offerings, and quality hospitality services. These are the key factors in attracting international MICE events and encouraging business travellers to return time and again. We extend our warmest welcome to Lions from around the world and, together with our industry partners, have curated exclusive itineraries and experiences to encourage delegates to stay longer and discover the unique appeal found only in Hong Kong.

To celebrate the convention’s return to Hong Kong and promote traditional Chinese culture, the organiser attempted to set a world record by having thousands of international Lions practise Tai Chi simultaneously. The activity aims to promote exercise for all and deepen participants’ understanding of the Sustainable Development Goals, creating a meaningful finale to the convention.

As a supporting organisation for the 108th Lions International Convention, HKTB partnered with the local travel trade and major attractions to curate a series of exclusive tourism itineraries and offerings for convention delegates. These include transport offers, attraction tickets and shopping mall discounts, gift redemptions, and theme park deals to encourage delegates to stay in Hong Kong after the convention and explore more of the city’s diverse culture, cuisine, and unique tourism appeal.

(Source: HKTB)