Drukair presents a meet and assist service

SINGAPORE, 8 July 2026: Drukair, Royal Bhutan Airlines, has introduced a Meet and Assist Service (MAAS) for passengers at specified airports in Asia.

The service is available in Paro, Bangkok, Singapore, Delhi, Guwahati, and Dubai via Drukair sales counters and contact centre.

Photo credit: Drukair.

Meanwhile, Drukair confirmed that all its flights to India’s Guwahati (GAU) airport arrive and take off from Terminal 2 effective since 2 July

There are eight airlines with flights from Guwahati Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport: Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air, Alliance Air, Drukair, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Thai AirAsia.

Drukair has also notified travel agents and passengers that the fuel surcharge included in fares has been reduced in response to lower aviation fuel prices. The surcharge applies to the date of ticket purchase rather than the original booking date.

(Source: Drukair)