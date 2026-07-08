AirBorneo bites the bullet on KUL flights

KUCHING, 8 July 2026: AirBorneo Airways (IATA code: MY) has announced the opening of ticket sales for its inaugural Kuching-Kuala Lumpur route, which is already served by four airlines offering multiple daily flights.

The new service will operate twice daily between Kuching International Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1, reinforcing Kuching’s role as a gateway for leisure and business travellers. Flights on the KUC-KUL route begin on 20 July, 2026.

Photo credit: AirBorneo.

Flight schedule

MY5003 departs Kuching (KCH) at 0710 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 0900 (Daily).

MY5005 departs Kuching (KCH) at 1300 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 1400 (Daily).

MY5002 departs Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 0945 and arrives in Kuching (KCH) at 1135 (Daily).

MY5004 departs Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 1535 and arrives in Kuching (KCH) at 1725 (Daily).

To celebrate the launch, AirBorneo is introducing discounted ‘Sarawakku Sayang’ fares of MYR375 all-in for a one-way economy class ticket and from MYR736 all-in for a one-way business class ticket, inclusive of airport taxes and fuel surcharges.

Bookings opened on 7 July 2026 with travel on the Kuching-Kuala Lumpur route commencing on 20 July 2026. The airline operates the route with a Boeing 737-800 configured with 162 seats (12 business, 150 economy).

By offering tickets exclusively through its official booking channels, AirBorneo believes customers can enjoy the lowest, most transparent pricing, direct customer support, and real-time booking updates.

However, to be commercially viable in the long term, the airline will need to tap popular airline booking sites and online travel agencies.

“The introduction of our ‘Sarawakku Sayang’ fares is part of that commitment, making travel more accessible while supporting Sarawak’s ambitions for stronger connectivity, tourism and sustainable economic growth,” said AirBorneo Chief Executive Officer Megat Ardian Aminuddin.

Competition is already incredibly tough on the route, with Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, Batik Air and AirAsia X offering multiple daily flights between the two cities. The average round-trip fare on this route is USD 60 in economy class. Fares dropped to around USD34 during the first quarter of the year and should increase to around USD117 during December.

National carrier Malaysia serves the route with eight daily flights using 737-8 aircraft. AirAsia operates seven daily flights on A320s, and Batik Air operates three daily flights on 737-8s. The flight time is one hour and 50 minutes for this route.

(Source: AirBorneo)