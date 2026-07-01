BANGKOK, 2 July 2026: Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, is continuing its strategic expansion in Japan with the opening of WE Hotel Toya, Dusit Collection, a serene lakeside retreat in Hokkaido designed by internationally acclaimed architecture studio Kengo Kuma & Associates.

Officially joining the Dusit Collection brand on 1 July 2026, WE Hotel Toya, Dusit Collection, marks the first Dusit Collection hotel in Japan and Dusit’s third hotel in the country, building on the momentum established by ASAI Kyoto Shijo, a neighbourhood-inspired lifestyle hotel, and Dusit Thani Kyoto, a Michelin-Key recognised luxury hotel inspired by Kyoto’s rich cultural heritage.

Dusit Collection is Dusit International’s upper-upscale and luxury brand designed for distinctive hotels and resorts that celebrate individuality, local culture, thoughtful design, and a deep connection with each destination. Each property is carefully selected for its unique character and ability to create experiences shaped by the people, places, and stories that surround it.

Located on the shores of Lake Tōya, a scenic caldera lake at the heart of the Toya-Usu UNESCO Global Geopark in southwestern Hokkaido, and approximately 100 minutes by car from New Chitose Airport, WE Hotel Toya, Dusit Collection, welcomes guests to one of Japan’s most captivating natural destinations, celebrated for its volcanic landscapes, natural hot springs, outdoor adventures, and spectacular seasonal scenery.

Originally opened in 2018, the intimate luxury retreat features a striking architectural identity created by Kengo Kuma & Associates, whose extensive body of work includes the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo and Scotland’s V&A Dundee design museum. Inspired by the surrounding landscape, the resort’s design blends natural materials, warm textures, and a contemporary interpretation of Japanese craftsmanship to create a seamless connection between the interiors and the lake, forests, and mountains beyond.

The property features 55 lake-view guestrooms, along with three expansive two-storey villas that offer additional space and privacy for families and small groups. Each guestroom offers approximately 37 sq m of living space and includes its own private open-air bath overlooking Lake Tōya, allowing guests to enjoy the calming tradition of Japanese open-air bathing in complete privacy. Guests can also enjoy a large communal bath with panoramic lake views, creating a restorative bathing experience deeply connected to the destination.

As part of its transition to Dusit Collection, the resort’s culinary concepts have been refreshed to create a thoughtful dialogue between Japanese craftsmanship and Dusit’s Thai heritage, showcasing the best of Hokkaido’s seasonal ingredients alongside signature Thai influences.

EZO Cuisine celebrates Hokkaido’s rich culinary heritage and highlights local producers through Japanese cuisine enhanced with refined international techniques. Breakfast highlights include Japanese and Thai set menus featuring locally sourced vegetables, premium Hokkaido rice, dairy products, seasonal juices, and original herbal teas. Dinner focuses on carefully crafted seasonal menus.

Guests can also discover authentic Thai noodle favourites at The Noodle Bar, including spicy and aromatic Tom Yum noodles and Khao Soi (a rich, coconut-based curry noodle dish from northern Thailand). At the same time, TARU Bar, named after the Japanese word for wooden cask, celebrates Japan’s traditions of ageing and craftsmanship through a curated selection of organic Japanese teas from Dusit’s tea garden in Kyoto, alongside sake, whisky, and craft liqueurs. Toya Bar completes the experience with creative cocktails, premium spirits, and relaxed lakeside evenings.

“Japan is an important strategic market for Dusit, and the arrival of Dusit Collection represents another exciting milestone in our journey to bring our unique style of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to destinations with distinctive character and strong cultural appeal,” said Chanin Donavanik, Group CEO, Dusit International. “WE Hotel Toya, Dusit Collection perfectly embodies the spirit of the Dusit Collection brand, demonstrating how thoughtful design, local connections, and personalised service can come together to create experiences that truly reflect their destinations.”

Reservations for WE Hotel Toya, Dusit Collection, are now open, with a special introductory offer inviting guests to experience the newly rebranded lakeside retreat. Available for stays until 30 September 2026, the offer includes 20% savings on a half-board stay, including two meals daily.

For more information, visit: dusit.com/dusitcollection-wehotel-toya

(Source: Your Stories — Dusit International)