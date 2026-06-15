Qatar Insurance adds QIC App features

DOHA, 16 June 2026: Qatar Insurance (QIC), a leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has announced the launch of new travel-related features on its QIC App to enhance the digital experience for travellers to and from Qatar.

QIC customers can now convert their loyalty Coins into Avios, the loyalty rewards currency of Qatar Airways Privilege Club, through the QIC App. The converted points can be redeemed across a wide range of travel services, including flight bookings, travel class upgrades, and purchases at Qatar Duty Free, with access to a global network spanning more than 150 destinations with Qatar Airways and its partners.

Furthermore, customers can use their Coins to pay their outbound travel insurance premiums partially. By combining Coins with other electronic payment options available on the QIC App, travellers benefit from greater flexibility and choice in securing suitable coverage, bringing peace of mind while travelling abroad.

To make travel smoother, QIC has launched the Hotels feature through the QIC App, eliminating the need to navigate multiple platforms and providing a streamlined experience that combines ease of use with competitive rates. In partnership with leading service providers and top hospitality venues, the service offers a wide range of options and deals to suit every budget, all while maintaining high standards of service and hospitality.

QIC has also launched a calendar feature in its mobile application, an all-in-one gateway that lets visitors and residents of Qatar browse events year-round.

To improve the experience of international visitors, QIC has partnered with Ooredoo to offer complimentary eSIMs to all travellers who purchase Mandatory Visitors’ Health Insurance through QIC’s digital platforms. Upon completing their purchase, customers receive a dedicated activation link that enables them to download and set up their eSIM before arriving in Qatar, ensuring seamless connectivity and easy communication with family and friends.

QIC provides a wide range of insurance packages covering global destinations. These include the “Worldwide Travel” package, which covers medical emergencies, flight delays, and loss of baggage or passports worldwide, including in the US and Canada. For travellers heading to Schengen countries, QIC provides the “Fly Europe” package (Schengen Visa Travel Insurance), which includes medical coverage of up to USD 50,000, making it a compliant and widely accepted option for visa requirements.

(Source: QIC)