Dream Cruises onboards Mrs Malaysia Tourism Pageant

KUAL LUMPUR, 17 June 2026: Guests aboard Genting Dream were treated to a glamorous showcase of talent, confidence and inspiration as Dream Cruises partnered with Mrs Malaysia Tourism Pageant 2026 for an exclusive onboard pageant experience.

Held aboard Genting Dream, the collaboration brought together 10 finalists of the Mrs Malaysia Tourism Pageant 2026, distinguished judges, invited media, and cruise guests who had the rare opportunity to witness the pageant’s talent competition firsthand in a distinctive setting on the ship.

Photo credit: Dream Cruises. Contestants of the Mrs Malaysia Tourism Pageant 2026 showcase their talents aboard Genting Dream.

Known for celebrating accomplished married women who champion tourism, culture, community service and personal achievement, Mrs Malaysia Tourism Pageant 2026 provides a platform for women to inspire others while promoting Malaysia’s rich heritage and tourism appeal.

The finalists took to the stage to showcase their talents, creativity and personalities before a panel of judges, transforming Genting Dream into a celebration of empowerment, entertainment and culture, with passengers enjoying an experience rarely found on a holiday cruise.

The Mrs Malaysia Tourism Pageant 2026 talent show joins a growing lineup of special themed experiences aboard Genting Dream, ranging from celebrity appearances and family-friendly programmes to cultural celebrations and entertainment showcases, including the newly launched Forever Broadway, guest-favourite events such as the Red Carpet Gala, and upcoming K-pop celebrations featuring Amotti in July and KIIRAS in October, further enhancing the onboard experience for guests.

(Source: Dream Cruises)