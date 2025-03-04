Global travel trade meets at ITB Berlin 2025

BERLIN, 5 March 2025: ITB Berlin 2025, which will be held from 4 to 6 March, opened on Tuesday with a cultural celebration by Albania, the official host country.

The extraordinary cultural showcase, set the stage for the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show as high-level political representatives and key figures from the global tourism industry raised the curtain on the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show. Hosted at the CityCube Berlin. Under the theme “All Senses”, some 2,500 guests joined the opening event led by Political representatives Kai Wegner, Governing Mayor of Berlin, and Dieter Janecek, Federal Government Coordinator for the Maritime Industry and Tourism. Julia Simpson, president and CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), and Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism), represented the travel industry. Dr Mario Tobias, CEO of Messe Berlin, represented ITB Berlin.

ITB Berlin 2025 kicks off with optimism in the travel and tourism industry, plus innovations on the global stage. From left to right: Norbert Fiebig, President of the German Travel Association; Dr Mario Tobias, CEO, Messe Berlin; Mirela Kumbaro, Minister of Tourism & Environment of Albania, Edi Rama, Prime Minister, Albania; Mitra Sorrells, SVP, Content, Phocuswright; Blendi Gondxhja, Minister of Economy, Culture, and Innovation of Albania. Photo credit: ITB Berlin

After the opening ceremony, Albania hosted a culinary reception at the CityCube Berlin, offering guests its renowned cuisine. The exclusive menu, curated by celebrated chef Genti Malaveci, showcased traditional flavours from the Mediterranean nation.

Taking as its slogan ’The World of Travel Lives Here’, ITB Berlin 2025 reports fully booked halls. A record number of 5,800 national and international exhibitors (5% more than in 2024) from over 170 countries underline the global reach of the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show, while the ITB Buyers Circle with its 1,300 senior buyers is an indicator of the industry’s upturn.

The bounce back post-Covid pandemic is evident in the key travel segments of cruises and travel technology, for example, but also in the dynamic markets of Southern Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Arab states, with significant growth.

Albania is the designated host country for this year’s show with the slogan ‘Albania All Senses’. Adopting the theme ‘The Power of Transition Lives Here’, the ITB Berlin Convention will address the challenges and opportunities of a changing market with high-profile speakers from companies including Expedia, DERTOUR, Google, Uber, Booking.com, Microsoft Advertising, Wyndham, UN Tourism, TUI, Ryanair and many more. The latest World Travel Monitor findings of IPK International reflect the industry’s upbeat mood.

As ITB Berlin kicks off, the industry is optimistic about the future. According to the latest World Travel Monitor findings of IPK International, outbound travel in 2024 increased by 13%, regaining the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

“This welcome development is also reflected at ITB Berlin, where an optimistic mood and high booking levels further boost the positive outlook. With extensive international participation, innovative show formats and a wide-ranging supporting programme, ITB Berlin also sets the pace in digital networking, efficient dialogue and international cooperation,” said Messe Berlin CEO Dr Mario Tobias. “ITB Berlin 2025 not only promises to be an unrivalled industry experience but also paves the way for future-oriented growth in the global tourism industry”.

ITB Berlin and the ITB Berlin Convention and ITB 360° convenes until 6 March. Since 1966, ITB Berlin has been the world’s leading travel trade show, attracting more than 5,500 exhibitors from 170 countries and territories and almost 100,000 visitors. With ITB 360°, the 365-day global innovation hub that is ITB Berlin, now offers the worldwide tourism community year-round insights in the shape of specialist articles, podcasts and other innovative formats.