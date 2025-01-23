SINGAPORE, 24 January 2025: ITB Asia is rolling out promotions offering early bird rates for exhibitors who finalise their booth space bookings before 31 March.

ITB Asia, co-located with MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia, will convene from 15 to 17 October 2025 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore.

Arguably the biggest travel trade show with the most comprehensive conference agenda in Asia, show owner Messe Berlin Singapore is mustering a record lineup of destination exhibitors for the 2025 three co-located events — ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia.

To secure a booth space with significant savings, contact the exhibitor team at [email protected] .

Other shows to look out for in 2025

Travel Meet Asia

25 to 26 June 2025

Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), Jakarta, Indonesia.

The premium tradeshow is for market-focused networking, engagements, and thought leadership. Travel Meet Asia provides you with opportunities to unlock key potentials in specific source markets or regions.

Travel Meet Asia

ITB India

2 to 4 September 2025

Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India.

ITB India is a three-day B2B travel trade show focusing on the Indian & South Asian travel market in MICE, corporate and leisure travel sectors.

ITB India

ITB Asia

15 to 17 October 2025

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

The annual three-day B2B trade show and convention will feature exhibiting companies globally, covering MICE, Leisure and Corporate Travel.

ITB Asia

Photo credit: ITB Asia.

MICE Show Asia

15 to 17 October 2025

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

An unmissable event for the meeting industry in APAC, MICE Show Asia is where the incentive travel, meetings and events industries come together to connect and build the future of MICE.

MICE Show Asia

Travel Tech Asia

15 to 17 October 2025

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Travel Tech Asia is where the latest technologies, emerging trends, leading travel brands and innovative startups are all in one place to create new possibilities for travel.

Travel Tech Asia