Air India’s AI moves up a notch

GURUGRAM, India, 27 January 2025: Air India has rolled out an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven feature eZ Booking, for customers to complete their reservation on its website in fewer steps than currently available.

Currently available exclusively for members of Maharaja Club, Air India’s loyalty programme, the innovation helps customers book their tickets on the Air India website, airindia.com, by eliminating several commands and without having to navigate multiple screens. eZ Booking is another step in Air India’s endeavour to give its customers an enhanced and seamless experience.

Photo credit: Air India. eZ Booking start-up page.

eZ Booking is powered by intelligent ‘Agentic AI’ tools and simulates the role of a travel agent by listening to the customer’s requirements and generating a customised itinerary. ‘Agentic AI’ helps users complete complex tasks with minimal human intervention, utilising machine learning, natural language processing, and automation technologies to take decisive action.

The reservation journey on digital channels for airline customers involves navigating multiple screens to enter travel details, select from available choices, and feed in information about travellers before paying and getting the ticket.

How eZ Booking works

Simple steps: Customers can express their travel needs in simple natural language. For example, they can say, ‘Give me the first flight from Delhi to Mumbai tomorrow’ or ‘I need to go to Chennai from Mumbai next Thursday and return on Friday,’ just like they would convey their travel needs to a human travel agent.

Voice input: Guests can also talk to eZ Booking instead of entering text. This further simplifies the effort needed to convey the travel intention and creates an almost human-like interaction.

Changes with minimum commands: If guests are not satisfied with the itinerary provided, they can change it with additional input on what needs to be modified through text or voice commands.