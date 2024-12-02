Tourism Malaysia and Vietjet celebrate new route

KUALA LUMPUR, 3 December 2024: Tourism Malaysia welcomed VietJet Air’s inaugural flight between Hanoi (HAN) and Kuala Lumpur (KUL) last week, which marked a significant milestone in enhancing regional air connectivity.

The airline deploys an Airbus A320 to provide daily direct flights with a weekly capacity of 1,260 seats on the roundtrip route. The service complements the well-established daily direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur.

“We are delighted to collaborate with VietJet Air to introduce this new route, which will significantly boost tourism and economic ties between Vietnam and Malaysia,” said Tourism Malaysia Director General YBhg Datuk Manoharan Periasamy. “This new route is a step forward in strengthening Malaysia’s position as a regional hub,

perfectly aligned with Visit Malaysia 2026’s goal to attract international visitors while promoting sustainable and accessible travel options.”

VietJet Air has a fleet of 100 Airbus jets serving destinations across the Asia-Pacific from its hubs in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.