Green Globe goes to Raffles heritage hotels

PHNOM PENH, 19 December 2024: Two of Cambodia’s heritage hotels have received industry-leading Green Globe Certifications in recognition of their ongoing commitment to sustainability.

Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor in Siem Reap and Raffles Hotel Le Royal in Phnom Penh were awarded the designations based on their dedication to efficient resource management and their innovative and engaging community programmes, environmental initiatives and best practices.

New eco-friendly electric tuk-tuks at Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor.

The two hotels secured the Green Globe Certification through efforts to reduce food waste, optimise energy allocation and recycle waste.

Earlier this year, Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor, the 92-year-old luxury icon on the doorstep of ancient Khmer archaeological sites, introduced a new fleet of electric tuk-tuks, providing an innovative and eco-friendly transportation option for guests. The new tuk-tuks are used in the hotel’s Curated Journeys, including “Reflections of Angkor,” in which guests hone their photography skills with a veteran photographer.

Raffles Hotel Le Royal offers bicycles for guests to explore the city of Phnom Penh, along with a self-guided walking tour map that highlights local attractions.

The Green Globe Certification Standard includes 44 criteria in four groups and is supported by over 380 compliance indicators. The standard has been developed over three decades and guarantees the highest level of sustainable operations and management.