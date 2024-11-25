Star Alliance brands first lounge in Asia

Singapore, 26 November 2024: Star Alliance has opened its first lounge in Asia at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN) in Guangzhou, China.

The lounge is now serving First and Business class passengers, and Star Alliance Gold status customers on member airline flights departing from Terminal 1.

The new Star Alliance branded lounge is located in a dedicated space on the upper level of the existing GBIA lounge in the Terminal 1 international area, offering exclusive access to Star Alliance member airline guests.

The Star Alliance area provides a comfortable environment for travellers as they relax or work before their flight. Ideally situated close to the departure gates for Star Alliance member airlines, the lounge features an open layout and offers 750 square metres of space, which can accommodate up to 100 guests. Open around the clock, it welcomes travellers with varying flight schedules.

“Lounges are a critical component for the effortless travel experience we aim to provide to our member airline passengers,” said Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias. “As a key strategic hub in Asia, Guangzhou serves as an important gateway for our guests. We are excited to inaugurate our first lounge in Asia, given the significance of the continent to aviation growth today and in the years to come.”

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, Deputy General Manager Qi Yaoming commented: “The fact that Star Alliance has chosen to open its first branded lounge in Asia at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport is not only a sign of trust and support for us but also an acknowledgement of the status of Baiyun Airport as an important international hub.”

Given Guangzhou’s growing importance as a major travel hub in Asia, Star Alliance will open a new branded lounge in the upcoming Terminal 3 of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

At present, 10 Star Alliance member airlines operate from Guangzhou, including Air China, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Egyptair, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, THAI, and Turkish Airlines offer 774 weekly departures to 50 destinations in 10 countries.