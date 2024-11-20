PATTAYA, 21 November 2024: The Royal Cliff Grand Hotel celebrates its first accolade of the season following a significant renovation to take home the Stunning Newly Renovated Hotel Award from the Lifestyle +Travel Awards 2024, held in conjunction with the 21st-anniversary celebrations of Lifestyle +Travel Magazine.

For decades, the Royal Cliff Grand Hotel has been an iconic beachfront destination in Pattaya, cherished by travellers worldwide. Attentive to guest feedback has ensured the management team has reimagined and elevated the guest experience with the unveiling of the newly renovated Grand Ocean Pearl room.

Experience the newly renovated ‘Grand Ocean Pearl’ room, a tranquil oasis with modern amenities and panoramic sea views. Relax in a luxurious bath or rainfall shower, and unwind on a private balcony overlooking the ocean.

This tranquil oasis, inspired by the beauty of the ocean and pristine sandy beaches, blends modern amenities with a serene atmosphere. The spacious living area, complete with a long, inviting sofa, opens onto a private balcony offering panoramic 180-degree sea views and gentle coastal breezes.

In addition to the new rooms, the hotel has also enhanced its elevators, public restrooms, and luxury spa facilities, infusing every aspect of the guest experience with modern touches and opulent comfort.

Guests unlock magical experiences in the newly renovated rooms with Royal Cliff’s exclusive promotion.

Vankamon Athikomkulchai, Marketing and PR Manager at the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, receives the Lifestyle+Travel Awards 2024 in the category of Stunning Newly Renovated Hotel from Apiphop Phungchanchaikul, Executive Director of Lifestyle and Travel Media Co Ltd.

Simply quote promo code ‘LTAWARD24’ to enjoy a 10% discount on the Best Available Rate. The promo code is valid through the end of November 2024 for bookings on stays from 1 December 2024 onwards. Ensure an exceptional holiday by booking directly with Royal Cliff. The management team not only guarantees the best rates but also provides exclusive value-added extras to enhance the stay.

To secure a premium experience, visit www.royalcliff.com or call the reservations team at (+66) 38 250 421 ext 2732 or email [email protected].