Rail connections boom for Lufthansa

BERLIN, 26 November 2024: Since the beginning of the year, 432,000 travellers have chosen to use Lufthansa Express Rail to and from Frankfurt Airport, exceeding the previous year’s result by 28% in October 2024.

By the end of the year, a total of more than 500,000 bookings have been confirmed.

Due to the high demand, the range of feeder destinations to Frankfurt Airport – one of the largest airports in Europe – is being steadily expanded. This year it has grown by four to 28 cities within Germany. New to the list are Augsburg, Siegburg/Bonn, Wolfsburg and Essen. This means that more than twice as many cities will be connected by Lufthansa Express Rail than Lufthansa currently does by flight.

Due the increase in Sprinter train connections, passengers can travel faster between the metropolises with shorter journey times. In addition to the domestic German connections, the cooperation also relies on an international connection between Munich Central Station and Zurich Airport, with a possible boarding in Bregenz, Austria. This ideally complements the offer to the Lufthansa Group Airline SWISS hub. The number of feeder trains is also increasing: DB and Lufthansa are offering more than 240 daily ICE connections with a Lufthansa flight number (codeshare numbers).

In addition to Lufthansa Group airlines, other Star Alliance airlines are now using the Lufthansa Express Rail service. Deutsche Bahn’s membership as an intermodal partner of the Star Alliance makes this possible.

And the programme will be further strengthened: For example, United Airlines has been using the Lufthansa Express Rail service since the end of last year and other Star Alliance airlines will follow.