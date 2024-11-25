Golfasian snaps up top awards

BANGKOK, 26 November 2024: Golfasian has reinforced its leadership position in Asian golf tourism by capturing two prestigious honours at the 2024 World Golf Awards ceremony in Madeira, Portugal.

The company’s remarkable performance includes winning Asia’s Best Golf Tour Operator 2024 and Thailand’s Best Inbound Golf Tour Operator 2024, solidifying its status as the region’s dominant force in golf tourism.

These accolades, awarded at one of the industry’s most prestigious ceremonies, recognise Golfasian’s continuous excellence in delivering world-class golf experiences across Asia. The dual victory highlights the company’s comprehensive command of both regional and local markets.

“These awards are a testament to our market leadership and our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence,” says Golfasian Director of Business Development Pascal Orczech. “By winning both regional and country-specific awards, we’ve demonstrated our unique ability to understand and serve the diverse needs of golfers across Asia while maintaining the exceptional service standards that have become synonymous with the Golfasian name.”

Established in 1997, Golfasian has grown to become the leading dedicated golf tour operator across Southeast Asia, serving discerning golfers in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines. With over 50 years of combined management experience in the golf and travel industries, the company has crafted memorable experiences for more than 232,500 golfers.