BANGKOK, 7 November 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, returned to WTM London from 5 to 7 November to meet with the world’s travel trade and reveal its latest news, insights and expansion plans.

2024 has been a highly productive year for Centara, with the opening of exceptional new hotels, the launch of revitalised brands, entry into exciting new markets, and several prestigious awards. The group will use WTM London to provide a timely update on its latest developments – including one of the most significant projects in Centara’s 41-year history: The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts.

Since its founding in 1983, Centara has built a proud reputation for providing warm, family-centric, Thai-style hospitality. A sustainable growth strategy has increased its portfolio to 92 hotels and resorts either operating or in the pipeline, covering 11 countries and six diverse brands: Centara Reserve, Centara Boutique Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life, and COSI. Earlier this year, Centara Life (formerly known as Centra by Centara) was relaunched under a new lifestyle concept that will “Elevate the Essentials” for visitors in key cities and resorts in Thailand and beyond, with guest-friendly innovations such as 24-hour check-ins and stays, flexible breakfasts until 4PM, and complimentary “daily delights”.

The group’s expansion strategy has gathered momentum this year. The debut of the 95-key COSI Vientiane Nam Phu, Laos, in March 2024 marked the first location outside Thailand for COSI, Centara’s affordable lifestyle brand. Then in August 2024, the 61-key Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui opened its doors just three minutes’ walk from idyllic Lamai Beach, marking the arrival of the newly-reimagined Centara Life brand in Koh Samui.

Attendees at WTM London were offered an exclusive first glimpse at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, the stunning underwater world-themed, family-focused resort in the North Malé Atoll, which will welcome its first guests in November 2024. With spacious beach and overwater villa accommodations and fantastic facilities for all ages, all centred around a vibrant water park; this resort marks the start of a new era of dedicated family travel in the Maldives. Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is the first phase of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a brand-new multi-island destination, and will soon be complemented by Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, its sophisticated neighbouring resort opening in February, creating options for every occasion just a short speedboat journey away from Malé airport.

In further exciting developments, two flagship properties will emerge from extensive renovations this year. Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, the renowned family resort themed around the concept of a Lost World that thrills all ages with its fantastic facilities, water park and 230 metres of pristine sandy beach, has been completely upgraded. All-new rooms, restaurants and beach club, enhanced waterpark and entertainment facilities, and a new theme park attraction will further consolidate the resort’s position as Thailand’s pre-eminent family destination. Similarly, Centara Karon Resort Phuket, a flagship of the Centara brand, has been contemporarily refurbished and reimagined as an exceptional resort for every occasion, including fun-filled family escapes and romantic retreats.

Underlining Centara’s success, the company has received a series of major awards. Centara Hotels & Resorts Chief Executive Officer Thirayuth Chirathivat was honoured with a “Thailand Top CEO of the Year 2024” award from Business+ magazine in collaboration with the Journal of Business Administration Faculty at Bangkok’s Thammasat University. This followed Centara Hotels & Resorts being named as “Thailand’s Strongest Brand” in Brand Finance’s Thailand 50 report for 2024.

Centara’s Chief Operating Officer, Michael Henssler, said: “2024 is a transformative year for Centara, as we celebrate the launch of several exciting new brand concepts and key projects, including The Atollia by Centara & Resorts, our most ambitious and innovative development to date. WTM London is one of the world’s most important travel trade shows, so the team was delighted to return to provide our latest news and exclusive updates to our esteemed industry colleagues and media partners.”To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.