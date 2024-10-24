ONYX opens two hotels in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, 25 October 2024: ONYX Hospitality Group is expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia and is moving closer to its 50 hotels and residences under its management by the end of 2025 and 70 by 2028.

Amari Colombo Sri Lanka.

During ITB Asia, which closes today, 25 October, the group reported it currently manages 46 properties across four brands: Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence. The group headlined two hotel openings in Q4 2024: 167-room Amari Colombo in Sri Lanka, scheduled to open on 17 November, and 248-room Amari Vientiane in Laos, expected to open by the end of December. Other upcoming openings in Malaysia include Shama Medini and OZO Medini.