Frasers Hospitality hires senior executives

SINGAPORE, 3 October 2024: Frasers Hospitality, a strategic business unit of Frasers Property, has named Chew Hang Song as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Ian Loe Managing Director of Technology.

Effective 1 October, Chew replaces Mark Chan, who retired on 30 September after four years with Frasers Hospitality. In his new role, Chew will oversee the operational strategy and financial performance of Frasers Hospitality’s portfolio of over 100 properties spanning more than 20 countries.

(Left to right) Ian Loe, Managing Director of Technology and Innovation and Chew Hang Song, Chief Operating Officer.

Since joining Frasers Hospitality in March 2019 as Deputy Country General Manager of China, Chew rose through the ranks to become Cluster Head for North Asia.

The group’s new Managing Director of Technology and Innovation, Ian Loe will lead Frasers Hospitality’s global IT infrastructure and transformation. Loe brings nearly three decades of extensive digital transformation experience, having driven technology and innovation across a wide range of industries, including the public sector, manufacturing and financial services. Prior to joining Frasers Hospitality, he held leadership positions in several conglomerates and most recently served as Chief Information Officer at DFI Retail Group, where he was responsible for foundational technologies in the business.