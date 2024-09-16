QT Singapore open its doors

SINGAPORE, 17 September 2024: QT Hotels & Resorts (part of the EVT group) has opened QT Singapore, a lifestyle hotel and the first QT branded property in Southeast Asia.

The group’s newest hub brings QT’s branding to a transformed Telegraph heritage building at 35 Robinson Road.

EVT Hotels and Resorts Director Norman Arundel commented: “QT Singapore is ready to bring its bold and creatively charged hospitality to Singapore with a new signature restaurant led by award-winning chef Sean Connolly and a rooftop pool and bar.”

QT Singapore offers 134 rooms and suites and the latest technology, including iPad-controlled room functionality, Chromecast, and wireless Bose speakers.