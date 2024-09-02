AirAsia links Kota Kinabalu and Manado

MANADO, 3 September 2024: AirAsia today celebrates the maiden flight from Kota Kinabalu to Manado, the capital city of North Sulawesi and the second largest city in Indonesia’s Sulawesi island.

Operated by AirAsia Malaysia ( AK), the flight departed Kota Kinabalu International Airport at 0850 and landed at Sam Ratulangi International Airport at 1100 local time.

Flight AK1797 was given the customary water cannon salute on arrival in Sam Ratulangi International Airport, Manado, North Sulawesi.

This new route reaffirms AirAsia Group’s commitment to providing more travel options from Kota Kinabalu, its second-largest hub in Malaysia for both domestic and international destinations, with 30 routes and 387 flights weekly.