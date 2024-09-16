AirAsia boosts flights to India

BANGKOK, 16 September 2024: AirAsia Thailand will introduce more direct flights to Indian destinations, starting with a Bangkok to Hyderabad service followed three days later by a Phuket to Chennai service.

Flights to Hyderabad will commence on 27 October, followed by flights to Chennai on 30 October. The Bangkok – Hyderabad route will kick off with four flights weekly, while the Chennai-Phuket route will be served by three flights weekly.

AirAsia expands flights between Thailand and India to support tourism to Thailand.

To celebrate the launch, AirAsia is offering promotional fares to Bangkok from Hyderabad for only INR7,390* all-in-one-way. These fares are available for booking now until 22 September 2024 for travel between 27 October 2024 and 29 March 2025.

Flights for the Chennai-Phuket route start from INR6,990 all-in-one-way*. Bookings are open until 22 September for travel between 30 October 2024 and 29 March 2025.

Thai AirAsia expands its Indian network to 14 routes by adding these two new routes.

Thai AirAsia currently flies from Bangkok to India via 12 routes serving Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, Bangalore, Gaya, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Tiruchirappalli, and Hyderabad. Now, travellers from Phuket can also fly to Kolkata and Chennai directly with 67 weekly flights.

*This promotion is only applicable for flights with carrier code FD. The frequency of flights varies weekly. This promo is not available during school breaks and public holidays in Thailand. Promotional seats are limited. Fares exclude add-ons and other fees.