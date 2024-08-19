BANGKOK, 20 August 2024: Looking ahead to its reopening on 27 September 2024, Dusit Thani Bangkok presents its all-new event spaces while embracing the artistic and architectural heritage following the notable transformation.

In this new chapter, the highly anticipated 257-key flagship of Dusit Hotels and Resorts sets the scene to redefine luxury, deliver elevated meeting and event experiences, and offer an all-new range of exclusive accommodations, distinguished dining options, and luxury lifestyle facilities. Whether for a grand gala, an intimate gathering, a distinguished event, or a lavish wedding, Dusit Thani Bangkok’s new diversity of 12 cultivated spaces totalling over 5,000 sq. m. with distinctive services and exquisite culinary offerings invite guests to celebrate in style.

One of the city’s largest event venues, Napalai Grand Ballroom, boasts panoramic Lumpini Park views through its over 40 metres of continuous full-height frameless glass windows for breathtaking backdrops beneath a soaring eight-metre ceiling. This state-of-the-art ballroom, installed with two movable panels of high-definition LED screens and fully equipped with the latest audio-visual and lighting technologies, accommodates 900 people banquet style or 1,400 guests for cocktails within its stand-out event space. Showcasing refined Thai-inspired décors blending local motifs and intricate furnishings, the Napalai Grand Ballroom’s contemporary designs add sophistication and glamour to all occasions.

On level 3, the Heritage Floor truly reflects the spirit of the original Dusit Thani Bangkok property, comprising unique, well-appointed venues ideal for social gatherings, celebrations, and weddings with similarly stunning park views. All designed by Thai interior design firm P49 Design & Associates Co. Ltd., the Library 1918 provides an excellent setting for special occasions and intimate gatherings, while the adjoining Lumpini Room and Lumpini Lawn feature enchanting indoor and outdoor settings with breathtaking park views. Ideal for business or social occasions, the diverse spaces and multi-functional facilities on this floor can be integrated or utilised independently to cater to various event capacities and categories.

Situated above Bangkok’s bustling central business district, Tiara on level 39 offers a stylish and exclusive setting for all types of celebrations. An unmatched luxury where sophistication intertwines with originality, Tiara features a dynamic setting with a fully equipped kitchen and a sophisticated wine cellar, ensuring that every culinary need is met, whether it’s for hosting banquets, crafting exquisite cocktails, or setting up elaborate buffets – all surrounded by a breathtaking view encompassing the vibrant energy of the city skyline.

Further elevating new meeting and event venues at Dusit Thani Bangkok are impressive possibilities for banquet and catering services. Incorporating the hotel’s superior advantage of having diverse dining venues with talented culinary experts, the enticing variety of food and beverage offerings and cuisine specialities will delight both locals and international guests and create a unique impression. The gracious signature service of Dusit remains understated and refined as the hotel’s dedicated and efficient Events Team provides professional, personalised service for every event, offering an experience that is hard to replicate and setting the scenes for new milestones.

The hotel’s incomparable blend of comfort and serene elegance is well reflected in its location, the heart of Bangkok’s CBD. Developed as part of Dusit Central Park, Dusit Thani Bangkok offers a comprehensive lifestyle experience while also ensuring the highest stay convenience from the accessibility and connectivity through both public and private transport, which is ideal for both business and leisure travellers.

The reopening of Dusit Thani Bangkok is committed to setting a new sustainability standard, integrating eco-friendly practices and innovative green design to enrich guest experiences while reducing environmental footprint. One of the remarkable facets of the project is the roof park, a sustainable urban oasis at the core of the city. Spanning 11,200 square metres, the lush sky garden has 55 perennial trees and distinctive flora. This green expanse is projected to contribute significantly to the local ecosystem in the estimated span of 60 years, releasing over 54,612 tons of oxygen while concurrently absorbing 51,660 tons of dust and PM 2.5 while effectively mitigating temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius. Additional efforts in collaboration with SCG Green Choice are using recycled concrete in some parts of the construction to reduce natural resource destruction and greenhouse gas emissions by at least 16 tons. The project’s high-efficiency water treatment likewise reduces wastewater release, improves drainage during heavy rains, and conserves tap water, contributing to energy savings in water supply production.

Meeting and event spaces at the reimagined Dusit Thani Bangkok are available from 1 October 2024 onwards. Further enquiries can be made through dusit.com/Bangkok and via email at [email protected].