Sentosa reopens Siloso Beach

SINGAPORE, 13 August 2024: Following an extensive oil spill cleanup, Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) confirmed Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong Beach are reopening for swimming and all sea activities during August, with Siloso Beach being the first to reopen last week.

After an extensive oil spill cleanup operation, Siloso Beach is ready to welcome 45 days after Sentosa Island in Singapore suffered its worst oil spill incidence that forced the closure of all water activities on Sentosa Island and the nearby southern islands’ beaches.

Photo credit: SDC

(Left to Right) Lee Cheh Hsien, Assistant Chief Executive, SDC; Michael Ma, Assistant Chief Executive, SDC; Heah Soon Poh, Assistant Chief Executive,

SDC; Nicholas Yap, President, Singapore Canoe Federation; Thien Kwee Eng, Chief Executive Officer, SDC; Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations; Bob Tan, Chairman, SDC; Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Trade and Industry; Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive, MPA; Xie Yao Quan, Member of Parliament; Wong Kang Jet, Chief Executive Officer, NEA.

SDC coordinated the cleanup effort involving over 300 trained workers and reported that “concerted efforts and a comprehensive response to the oil spill led to an early completion and reopening of Siloso Beach in one and a half months instead of the expected three months.”

In a press statement, SDC said: “The oil spill response process was carried out in phases and included a comprehensive approach to contain and manage the resulting environmental impact. Immediately after the spill, containment booms were deployed to minimise oil spread from the open sea into sensitive lagoon areas. This was critical in controlling the scale of contamination while oil skimmer machines were mobilised to remove oil from the water’s surface. Absorbent booms were also deployed at the shoreline to soak up remnant oil slick that could not be skimmed. The collected oil was then safely disposed of to prevent further environmental damage.”

Specialised teams removed contaminated sand with care to minimise sand removal to preserve the natural landscape. To facilitate the cleanup at hard-to-reach areas such as rock bunds, pontoons and jetties, high-pressure jetting with low-volume flushing techniques was employed alongside strategically placed containment booms around these structures to capture the dislodged oil.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) frequently monitored the water quality at Siloso Beach during the cleanup. The agency has concluded that the water quality has returned to normal levels.

SDC Chief Executive Officer Thien Kwee Eng elaborated: “It gives us great joy to announce the reopening of Siloso Beach ahead of the expected timeline. This accelerated progress is a testament to the tireless efforts of our specialised workers and dedicated volunteers. We look forward to welcoming visitors back to enjoy the full offerings of Sentosa Island with all three cleaned-up beaches by mid-August.”

Ongoing efforts at Sentosa and Eagle Bay Beach, Palawan Beach and Tanjong Beach are in the final cleanup phase, with operations targeted to be completed by mid-August. The waters at these beaches will reopen for water activities once the water quality returns to normal levels.

Cleanup activities at Eagle Bay Beach at Lazarus Island have made progress and should be completed by mid-August.

Lazarus Island, a 15-minute boat ride away from Sentosa Cove, is known for its light-touch experiences, rustic accommodations and tranquil beaches. Visitors will soon be able to enjoy water activities provided by Lazarus Sea Sports Centre.