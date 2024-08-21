MAG continues as MATTA’s official airline

KUALA LUMPUR, 22 August 2024: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) has designated Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG) airlines, namely Malaysia Airlines and Firefly, Official Airline Partner and Premier Sponsor of the MATTA Fair, scheduled from 6 to 8 September 2024 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) Kuala Lumpur.

As part of their partnership, MAG will offer travel promotions and offerings featuring flights and lifestyle products for all visitors attending the Fair.

This strategic partnership highlights MATTA’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the Fair’s offerings, providing visitors exclusive access to the best travel promotions and choices. The MAG Pavilion, strategically located on Level 3, spans a generous 11,000 sqft and is designed to welcome and engage visitors with various activities and offerings from the national airline.

MATTA President Nigel Wong commented: “We are happy to collaborate with MAG’s airlines for this MATTA Fair. Their involvement significantly enriches the event, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional value and diverse travel choices to the visitors at the MATTA Fair.”

MAG Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines, Dersenish Aresandiran, commented: “Malaysia Aviation Group is honoured to continue supporting Malaysia’s largest travel fair, offering exclusive deals that are simply unmissable. We are excited to return as the official airline partner and premier sponsor of MATTA Fair 2024 through our sister airlines, Malaysia Airlines and Firefly. We invite everyone to join us at the fair, where we will offer enticing fares and packages while supporting customers’ end-to-end journeys with a range of products and services across the MAG ecosystem. This partnership reflects our dedication to revitalising the tourism sector with like-minded partners, furthering MAG’s commitment to the Visit Malaysia 2026 vision and solidifying Kuala Lumpur’s position as the gateway for Asia and beyond.”

During the MATTA Fair, MAG Airlines will offer exclusive discounts of up to 30% on airfares to domestic and international destinations within its network. This exclusive offer is valid from 6 to 8 September 2024 via the physical Fair and on the airlines’ online platforms from 5 to 16 September 2024 for immediate travel up to 31 August 2025.

Beyond flight promotions, attendees can look forward to appearances by iconic Manchester United legends, an innovative Virtual Reality experience showcasing the all-new Airbus A330neo seats, and highly anticipated announcements. The MAG Pavilion will redefine an experience anchored on cutting-edge advancements and immersive activities to offer an exceptional experience like never before.

In addition, Malaysia Airlines and Firefly will offer up to 15% off add-on bundle products MH Traveller’s Trio, Premium Bundle, and Value Bundle. Members of Malaysia Airlines’ award-winning travel and lifestyle loyalty programme, Enrich, will also enjoy an additional 5% off their bookings and 5x EnrichMoney points for EnrichMoney users.

In addition to airfare discounts, MAG will host the MATTA Fair Buyers’ Contest, giving away 23 return tickets, including Business Class tickets to destinations such as London and Sydney.

MATTA remains dedicated to providing a dynamic platform that promotes business opportunities for its members while meeting the evolving demands of consumers. This collaboration and partnership with MAG’s airlines are a testament to this mission, both through the MATTA Fair and beyond.

The MATTA Fair offers free admission and is open from 1000 to 2100 over three days, from Friday, 6 September to Sunday, 8 September 2024.

For the latest updates, visit: https://www.matta.org.my/ or the MATTA Fair website at https://www.mattafair.org.my/index.php/en/