ITA Airways nonstop to Jeddah

SINGAPORE, 5 August 2024: ITA Airways is expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia by launching direct Rome-Jeddah flights, operating three times weekly.

The first flight from Rome Fiumicino, an Airbus A321neo aircraft, landed at King Abdulaziz International Airport at 2110 on 1 August and was greeted with a water arch salute. The first flight from Jeddah Airport to Rome Fiumicino departed on 2 August at 0330.

The airline already flies to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and recently announced it will add its first flight to Asia, flying to Bangkok during its winter timetable.

“We are delighted to inaugurate our first nonstop flight between Jeddah and Rome, strengthening our presence in Saudi Arabia, a rapidly growing market”, said ITA Airways Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Volare CEO Emiliana Limosani.

“This new opening follows the launch of the nonstop connection to Riyadh in June and is part of our ongoing summer network expansion. Operated with the state-of-the-art A321neo, this new flight will expand the medium-haul network and enhance commercial and cultural exchanges between the Arabian Peninsula and Italy while also providing connections with our array of destinations accessible via our Rome Fiumicino hub”.

Flight schedule:

Rome – Jeddah: Three weekly flights depart from Rome Fiumicino at 1505 and arrive in Jeddah at 2110 on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Jeddah – Rome: Three weekly frequencies depart from Jeddah King Abdulaziz International Airport at 0330 and arrive in Rome Fiumicino the following morning at 0700 on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The A321neo, deployed on the route, is configured with three separate cabins — business class (12 seats), premium economy (12 seats), and economy (141 seats, including 12 dedicated to Comfort Economy).

With the introduction of the new nonstop flight to Jeddah, ITA Airways is operating 57 destinations in the current summer season, including 16 domestic, 26 international, and 15 intercontinental. During the summer peak, the airline will also fly to 12 additional seasonal destinations, selected among the most popular Mediterranean tourist spots.

ITA Airways has expanded service during the summer on both medium and long-haul routes. The new destinations include Chicago and Toronto in North America, Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Accra and Dakar in Africa. During the upcoming winter timetable starting at the end of October, the airline will introduce additional routes: Dubai on 27 October and Bangkok on 16 November.