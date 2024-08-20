Convention promoters meet in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, 21 August 2024: Malaysia hosted the second Asia Convention Alliance Association Forum (ACAAF) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre earlier this week.

Under the theme “Business Events and Technology with Sustainability,” ACAAF 2024 convened on 19 August, attracting 100 influential attendees, representing mainly convention bureaus across Asia.

Photo credit: Bernama.

ACA member countries include the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Thailand Incentive & Convention Association (TICA), Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), and Seoul Tourism Organization (STO).

ACAAF 2024 established a new benchmark in the business events sector by weaving a sustainable network that united ACA with convention stakeholders. The event emphasised innovative sustainability practices, aiming to revolutionise the industry’s environmental impact.

Since its inception in September 2021, the Asia Convention Alliance has shared ideas and business leads among members to “push the boundaries of the business events industry across Asia.”

Following the success of the inaugural forum in Thailand, which TCEB organised in November 2023, Malaysia hosted the second edition.

“We are thrilled to host ACAAF 2024 in Malaysia,” said MyCEB Director, Meeting & Support Incentives Mohammad Isa Abdul Halim. “This forum represents a collective journey to exchange best practices and share inspiring success stories, aimed at creating a profound and lasting impact on Asia’s convention landscape through sustainability and technology.”

As an annual event, the hosting rotates among ACA’s founding members; TCEB hosted the inaugural 2023 event, followed by MyCEB in 2024, STO (South Korea) in 2025, and TAITRA (Taiwan) in 2026.

(Source: Bernama).