SINGAPORE, 31 July 2024: With the long hot summer in full swing for the northern hemisphere and the chill of winter kicking in for friends in the south, now is the perfect time to plan your Asian escape with Pandaw.

With a host of enticing offers available for a limited time, Pandaw makes it even easier to book that dream vacation and enjoy the warm climates, tasty local foods and exceptional company as you sail peacefully along the waterways of Asia.

10% Discovery Discount is also available on select dates. You can take advantage of some last-minute discounts for expeditions through April and save while sailing.

SPECIAL CRUISE OFFERS

Solo travellers

Enjoy no single supplement on a wide range of expeditions and sailing dates through April 2025. There is no need to pay more when travelling alone with Pandaw, and expeditions are famously single-friendly.

Travelling solo doesn’t have to be limiting or cost twice the price. Pandaw is proud to be nominated as the best solo cruise operator in the world* thanks to our unique approach to singles;

Pandaw guarantees no single supplement on the broadest range of dates in river cruising, including the peak season.

Meeting like-minded travellers is easy thanks to the famous ‘Pandaw spirit’, our spacious and comfortable public areas, plus daily cocktail hours.

Special singles tables are available on request during meals, or join with your newly found friends.

*2023 WAVE awards, Pandaw nominated ‘Best for Solo Travellers’.

SOLO TRAVELLER

Early bird discounts

Pandaw has also recently released its sailing schedule for the 2025/26 season and has included a very limited number of early bird Discovery Discounts for all itineraries. For those looking to plan their travels further ahead, bookings are now open for early bird bookers to secure their preferred staterooms.

Book a Pandaw expedition today to take advantage of these offers. To book, visit pandaw.com or contact the Pandaw team at [email protected].

River expeditions

Pandaw has 17 beautifully crafted ships in operation, built in-house from decades of unrivalled experience sailing Asia’s rivers. Each ship is hand-finished in brass and teak by traditional craftsmen, making it a real beauty as it sails the iconic rivers of India and Southeast Asia.

The secret of Pandaw’s success is that while luxury and comfort are ever-present on its ships, the colonial-era character, Asia’s renowned hospitality and friendly atmosphere reign supreme. All Pandaw river vessels have ultra-shallow drafts and can travel to remote areas that are unreachable by other passenger-carrying vessels, let alone overland.

Expeditions

