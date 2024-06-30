Air Astana scoops up Skytrax awards

SINGAPORE, 1 July 2024: The Air Astana Group has been recognised with top honours at the prestigious 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards, held last week at the iconic Fairmont Windsor Park (UK).

Air Astana was named the Best Airline in Central Asia & CIS for the 12th time and received the Best Airline Staff Service in Central Asia & CIS award for the eighth time. Additionally, FlyArystan, Air Astana’s 100% owned low-cost carrier, won the Best Low-Cost Carrier in Central Asia & CIS award for the second time. Skytrax, the international air transport rating organisation, hosts the awards event.

Air Astana Group CEO Peter Foster said: “We are honoured to be recognised once again for our excellence in the region. These awards underscore our entire team’s dedication at Air Astana and FlyArystan in maintaining the highest standards and providing the best experience for our customers on every flight. Receiving these prestigious honours highlights our unwavering commitment to excellence in every aspect of our service.”

Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said: “It is a great accomplishment for Air Astana to be named the Best Airline in Central Asia & CIS for the twelfth time. Also, taking the top place for Best Airline Staff Service in Central Asia & CIS is a testament to the high standards being achieved by Air Astana. Additionally, it is a fantastic achievement for FlyArystan to win the award as the Best Low-Cost Airline in Central Asia & CIS for the second consecutive year, and it should be a source of great pride for the FlyArystan management and staff.”

About the Awards

The Skytrax World Airline Awards, established in 1999, are independent and impartial. They provide a global customer satisfaction study. Travelers worldwide vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey, often called “the Oscars of the aviation industry.” Skytrax covers all survey and awards event costs, with no entry or registration fees for airlines and no charges for using award logos and results.

The 2023/2024 online survey ran in six languages from September 2023 to May 2024, with over 21.42 million eligible entries from more than 100 nationalities. The results featured over 350 airlines, ensuring a broad and diverse assessment.

About Air Astana Group

Air Astana Group is the largest airline group in Central Asia and the Caucasus regions in terms of revenue and fleet size. The Group operates a fleet of 51 aircraft split between Air Astana, its full-service airline that operated its inaugural flight in 2002, and FlyArystan, its low-cost airline established in 2019. The Group provides scheduled, point-to-point and transit, short-haul and long-haul air travel and cargo on domestic, regional and international routes across Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Far East, the Middle East, India and Europe.