AHS expands hotel portfolio in Thailand

BANGKOK, 11 July 2024: Absolute Hotel Services will launch two properties on Thailand’s eastern seaboard, U Sriracha and T Hotel Sriracha, in 2026.

U Sriracha will feature 168 rooms and villas with indoor and outdoor pools, a fully equipped fitness centre, meeting spaces, dining options, and a rooftop lounge bar.

T Hotel Sriracha, part of the Relax brand in the Absolute Collection, will offer 48 rooms, a Japanese spa and Onsen, a fitness centre, and F&B options.

Set to open in 2026, the two properties will cater to domestic and international upscale business and leisure travellers. Sriracha is a thriving industrial hub close to Laem Chabang port, Chonburi, and the bustling beachside towns of Pattaya and Bang Lamung.

Absolute Hotel Services CEO and Founder Jonathan Wigley expressed his enthusiasm at the latest addition to the group’s portfolio: “These properties epitomise our dedication to delivering exceptional service and creating unique experiences that reflect the vibrant local culture. Sriracha’s dynamic blend of Thai and international influences provides the perfect setting for our newest ventures. We eagerly anticipate welcoming guests to these exciting destinations.”