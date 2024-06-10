Radisson Red debuts in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 11 June 2024: Radisson Hotel Group introduces the Thai capital’s first Radisson RED hotel: Radisson RED Bangkok Sukhumvit 18.

The art-inspired lifestyle hotel will debut in the fourth quarter of 2025, following a reimagining and rebranding of the popular Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18.

Upon opening in Q4 2025, Radisson RED Bangkok Sukhumvit 18 will feature 125 redesigned rooms, all equipped with ‘RED Beds’, power showers, and cutting-edge tech, including high-speed Wi-Fi and smart solutions.

Guests can chill out, check in on Instagram, and mingle with their fellow travellers at the hotel’s public spaces, all of which are fully connected. The fitness centre is ideal for workouts, and the rooftop pool and bar to kickback and relax.

The hotel has a prime location just a short distance from Asok BTS Skytrain and Sukhumvit MRT subway stations, putting the entire city within easy reach. Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre and Benchakitti Park are also close by (a short taxi ride).

As a testament to its strategic vision, Thailand remains one of Radisson Hotel Group’s key markets, with a robust portfolio of 14 hotels currently operating and under development.