Campaign to lure top spenders to SIN

SURABAYA, Indonesia, 28 June 2024: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Pakuwon Group (PG) and CapitaLand Investment (CLI) are jointly launching the Top Spender PG Card programme in Surabaya.

This collaborative initiative will reward five PG cardholders with the highest spending across Pakuwon Mall, Tunjungan Plaza and Pakuwon City Mall with an exclusive three-day, two-night holiday experience in Singapore.

Additionally, PG card members will receive a welcome gift of SGD10 eCapitaVoucher at participating CapitaLand malls and enjoy exclusive discounts off the best flexible rates across The Ascott Limited (Ascott) properties in Singapore.

As part of the collaboration, STB, PG, and CLI will embark on joint marketing efforts through destination videos and marketing content on outdoor and in-mall marketing platforms in both PG and CLI’s malls. In the social media space, Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and influencers from Indonesia will be engaged to create social content highlighting Destination Singapore as well as offerings from both PG and CLI.

In 2023, Indonesia was Singapore’s top visitor source market, contributing 2.3 million visitors and generating SGD2.98 billion in tourism spending. Shopping consistently ranks as one of the top components of tourism spending for Indonesian travellers, and this strategic collaboration further enhances the retail experience for Indonesians while driving travel and retail spending in both Singapore and Indonesia.

(SOURCE: Singapore Tourism Board)