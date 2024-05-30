Diamond Princess extends Japan sailings

SINGAPORE, 31 May 2024: Princess Cruises will extend the number of itineraries in Japan during the 2025-26 season, and bookings are already open.

The Japan-built Diamond Princess will feature an expanded Japan season showcasing the region’s breathtaking Mount Fuji, Kyoto before continuing to Singapore and Southeast Asia.

With a new fall 2025 season, Princess is offering 11 new voyages ranging in length from nine to 22 days. The voyages visit 25 destinations throughout the Land of the Rising Sun and make stops in Korea and Taiwan.

Highlights of the Japan season

13-day Circle Japan Fall Foliage sailing occurs during the beautiful autumn leaves season.

Nine-day Circle Japan voyage, a circumnavigation of the country with stops at Nagasaki, Akita and Sakaiminato.

Nine-day Southern Islands departures to the southernmost part of Japan and the lush islands of Okinawa and Ishigaki.

10-day Kyushu & Korea cruise, which sails these large islands of Japan, including visits to Hiroshima, Osaka (for Kyoto) and Shimizu (for Mount Fuji)

Southeast Asia season

Following her extended Japan season, Diamond Princess will sail to Singapore on a 12-day Southeast Asia & Japan cruise featuring Taipei (Keelung) and Hong Kong to kick off three roundtrip Singapore sailings from December 2025 to February 2026.

They include:

14-day Malaysia, Thailand & Vietnam cruise includes calls to Phuket, Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang) and Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My).

A 16-day departure from Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam includes a call to Halong Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and a gateway to Hanoi.

A 14-day Southeast Asia & Japan sailing from Singapore back to Tokyo (Yokohama) with late-night stays in Hong Kong and Shimizu (for Mount Fuji) closes the season.

Diamond Princess

Built in Japan, the 2,670-guest Diamond Princess offers an experience tailored to the region. Guests enjoy authentic Japanese cuisine at Kai Sushi, sip Japanese-inspired cocktails created by mixologist Rob Floyd, and enjoy folkloric shows, regional entertainment, and Japanese holiday celebrations.