Singapore: Best for meetings that matter

SINGAPORE, 3 April 2024: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) launched a new global marketing campaign this week to position the destination as the “World’s Best MICE City”.

The campaign invites Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) event organisers and planners to gain a fresh perspective on Singapore’s value proposition as a leading MICE destination that can influence purposeful outcomes amid a competitive landscape.

Photo credit: STB.

This marks the first of six global campaigns[1] that STB is rolling out in the coming years to sharpen the way it tells the Singapore story after it announced its refreshed marketing strategy in 2023.

The Singapore proposition

As a major trade hub with cutting-edge innovation, technology, and research capabilities, Singapore has a robust business ecosystem where thought leaders, investors and businesses meet.

Beyond exceptional capabilities, infrastructure and events, Singapore has set clear targets, standards, certification programmes and incentives to build a greener future for the MICE industry.

Singapore Tourism Board Deputy Chief Executive Yap Chin Siang said: “Positioning Singapore as the World’s Best MICE City is integral to our ambition to maintain a competitive edge and to reinforce Singapore’s strengths. This is especially critical as MICE event organisers and delegates seek destinations that deliver value and drive positive impact. We remain committed to investing in new MICE products and experiences, and we invite event organisers and planners to co-create business events with us that yield meaningful outcomes.”

To empower businesses to co-create their legacy journey with Singapore, STB is developing a comprehensive Legacy toolkit containing a framework for planning, executing and measuring legacy outcomes or the impact of an event. For example, business partnerships forged during meetings could drive industry development, and increased community awareness of health issues could help improve the health quality among a population. It will also include case studies and information on STB’s support. This is on track to be completed and launched by June 2024.

The campaign assets can be downloaded here

[1] The six global campaigns are World’s Best MICE City, City that Connects, Family Playground, Twice the Fun, Culinary Capital, and Travel Well.