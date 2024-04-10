Qantas scales up frequent flyer rewards

SINGAPORE, 11 April 2024: Qantas Frequent Flyers will have access to over 20 million more reward seats with the launch of Classic Plus Flight Rewards.

A new way for members to use their Qantas Points to book flights, the change is described as “one of the biggest ever expansions of the Qantas Frequent Flyer programme in its 35-year history.”

It should make it easier to book flights to places like London, Tokyo, New York and Singapore with Qantas Points, even during peak times.

While usually requiring more points than the existing Classic reward seats, Classic Plus will represent some of the best value across the frequent flyer programme with much wider availability. Classic Plus reward seats are also eligible for upgrades.

The points required to book Classic Plus reward seats will vary like normal airfares, which means they’ll be lower during off-peak periods or when booking early and higher during peak periods.

Classic Plus reward seats may drop below a Classic reward seat on the same route during sales and promotions.

Bookings opened on Monday for Classic Plus reward seats on Qantas international flights departing Australia for travel from 1 July 2024 exclusively via qantas.com. By the end of the year, the program will roll out across the rest of the airline’s international and domestic network on Qantas-operated flights.

By the end of the calendar year 2024, when Classic Plus has fully launched across the international and domestic networks, members will have access to 20 million new reward seats for travel across the rolling 12-month booking window. There will be a similar level of availability on an ongoing basis.

Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson said frequent flyers have more ways than ever to earn points, and a new flight reward option would offer more value for those who want to use their growing points balances on travel.

“The Qantas Frequent Flyer program is an integral part of Qantas and has always been about recognising our customers for their loyalty. We’ve spent a lot of time listening to members about how we can better reward them,” Hudson said.

“The growth and success of Qantas Loyalty are driven by engaged members who earn and redeem points across the frequent flyer program, including with our partners. That’s why we’re investing in making more seats available to book with points.”

Qantas will continue to offer more than 5 million existing Classic rewards seats across Qantas, Jetstar and 45 partner airlines, with no change to the points required to book these seats since 2019.

This financial year, Qantas will invest AUD60 million in more flight rewards for frequent flyers, which included adding 6,000 new premium Classic reward seats to Europe during peak travel times last October.