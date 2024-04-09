Phuket ONE°15 Marina expands

SINGAPORE, 10 April 2024: Singapore-based SUTL Enterprise, a developer and operator of integrated marinas, announced this week the development of ONE°15 Marina Panwa Phuket in collaboration with the Numchai Group.

The move marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the ONE°15 network, which can now welcome members to distinct yachting destinations globally.

A Gateway to yacht routes

Located at the southernmost tip of Phuket Island, ONE°15 Marina Panwa Phuket is the nearest departure point to Phi Phi Islands, making it a launchpad for island-hopping adventures across the Andaman Sea. It brings to the yachting scene in Phuket to meet a shortfall in berthing capacity.

“Harnessing the established ONE°15 brand, we are excited to add another marina to our global network. ONE°15 Marina Panwa Phuket is committed to delivering the best-in-class marina standards and experience that our esteemed ONE°15 members and boaters worldwide can expect,” said SUTL Enterprise CEO and executive director Arthur Tay. “We look forward to welcoming ONE°15 members, new and existing, to this exciting new marina location.”

Acknowledged by charter operators and boat owners, ONE°15 Marina Panwa Phuket presents exceptional accessibility, establishing it as a favoured destination for leisure and luxury yachts. The marina will serve as a hub for charter operators, enabling them to provide island-hopping tours or day trips.

From Q4 2024, ONE°15 Marina Panwa Phuket will welcome yachts and superyachts of up to 120ft. The collaboration with the Numchai Group paves the way for the development of upscale dining options and recreational club facilities.

About SUTL Enterprise Limited

Listed on the SGX Mainboard (SGX: BHU), SUTL Enterprise develops and operates marinas and provides marina consultancy, development and yacht chartering services. It owns the prestigious ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove Singapore and operates ONE15 Luxury Yachting, which offers yacht chartering services at the Club.

About Numchai Ocean Transport Company

Established in 1956, Numchai Ocean Transport Company is a prominent player in ocean transportation, specialising in passenger and cargo transfer from Phuket and Andaman Sea.