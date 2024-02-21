Myanmar tourism to host virtual mart

SINGAPORE, 22 February 2024: The Myanmar Tourism Marketing (MTM) association invites travel companies to join its second edition of the annual Myanmar Tourism Mart, which will be held virtually from 14 to 16 May 2024.

The first edition was hosted in February 2023 and is once more being organised by the Myanmar Tourism Marketing association, supported by sponsors and exhibitors from Myanmar’s tourism industry.

It’s a difficult sell for the tourism association as the country is virtually closed to tourism apart from organised tour groups sanctioned by the military government’s Hotels and Tourism Ministry.

There will be no shortage of questions for the virtual tourism mart hosts to answer from media and travel companies, with most attendees hoping military rule, now in its third year, will end soon and democracy will be restored. However, UN experts warned recently that the military coup in Myanmar had caused a human rights crisis and was also increasing the climate vulnerability for the people of Myanmar. An estimated 600,00 people have been killed since the 1 February 2021 coup, and around 1 million have been displaced.

However, the travel mart’s hosts remain optimistic despite current challenges.

“This year’s Myanmar Tourism Mart is an active expression of that confidence”, said the show organisers in their invite to buyers and media. They affirm that the virtual event will feature exhibiting companies from every travel industry sector, including destinations, airlines, hotels, travel agencies and cruise operators in Myanmar.

Registration for the virtual event is free for buyers, trade visitors and media. Participant buyers must commit to pre-matched appointments with exhibitors.

For more information visit: http://www.myanmartourismmart.com/

Register Here- https://myanmartourismmart.com/trade-visitor-media-registration/

(Source: MTM)