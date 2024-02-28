LANGKAWI Malaysia, 29 February 2024: Asia’s aviation and airline executives are meeting this week in Langkawi as the Langkawi Development Authority pulls out all the stops to make Routes Asia 2024 a milestone event for Malaysia’s premier tourism island.

In a statement welcoming 1,000 delegates, LADA described the high-powered event that brings airline and airport executives together to forge new air links as “a momentous event that will put this wonderful island on the world tourism map.”

Routes Asia 2024 opened on Tuesday at the island’s Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC), giving Team Langkawi a unique opportunity to showcase the island’s expertise in hosting major events. The show continues through Thursday, 29 February.

Routes Asia 2024 was inaugurated by the honourable YB Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Minister of the Ministry of Transport Malaysia.

Approximately 1,000 delegates from 60 nations are engaging in around 3,500 appointments over the three days of no-nonsense business discussions that will result in more direct air links between countries in Asi and building seamless connectivity for travellers. To that end, top executives involved in flight schedules from 110 airlines are engaged in serious business talks with their key counterparts representing 170 airports and destinations. On the sidelines of the business appointments, 30 industry experts are participating in a conference.

For Routes Asia, the primary goal is to grow air services in the Asia Pacific region. However, the business sessions also underscore the vast potential to expand air links from hub cities in Asia to Langkawi based on incentives offered by the destination and airport authorities. LADA comes to the business sessions with attractive incentives to support airlines ready to launch direct services to the island.

“Routes Asia stands tall as a credible engagement platform for airlines, tourism authorities, government agencies and aviation-related organisations in the region to convene, exchange information and discuss strategies concerning the expansion of air service networks.”

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) and its strategic partners Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) and Tourism Malaysia’s winning bid to host Routes Asia 2024 was announced by the organiser Informa Markets during the 2022 event held in Danang, Vietnam. In 2025, the event will be hosted by Perth, Australia.

(Source: LADA)