SINGAPORE, 7 December 2023: Siem Reap’s travel experience shifts up a gear following the recent opening of the brand new Siem Reap Angkor International Airport (SAI).



Last October, travellers welcomed the opening of the new, larger airport for Siem Reap in Cambodia, home of the famous Temples of Angkor. It enables airlines to increase flights and operate larger aircraft, meaning more choices for travellers seeking to experience this ancient kingdom and beyond.

To celebrate the opening, Pandaw, a specialised river cruise operator in Southeast Asia and India, releases special offers for its Cambodia cruises between Phnom Penh and Siem Reap with a 10% discount and no single supplement available for sailings on select dates in early 2024.

While the temples of Angkor themselves top the must-visit list, there is much more to be discovered beyond the ruins. The Tonle Sap Lake is a marvel of nature with its alternating water flow, and the local villagers who still inhabit the floodplains are genuine and welcoming.

There are a host of craftspeople producing fine silks and traditional ‘Krama’ scarves, and authentic river villages are still practically untouched by the effects of tourism. This is in addition to the nature reserves located in the rich mountains and idyllic island escapes that rival Thailand’s best.

PHNOM PENH TO SIEM REAP

Three or four nights

FROM USD1,745.00

