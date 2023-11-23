SalamAir keeps us guessing

SINGAPORE, 24 November 2023: Muscat-based SalamAir is launching flights to five key destinations in India; Hyderabad, Calicut, Jaipur, Trivandrum, and Lucknow, according to the airline’s press statement.

Actual details of the flights with launch schedules have not been released, but booking sites show details of some of the new flights to India. TTRW filed questions to the airline’s media department asking for more details on launch dates.

A search of the airline’s booking site shows the Muscat-Hyderabad flight (OV731) starts on 16 December, with four weekly flights scheduled using an A320.

The other four destinations are not drop-down menu options for destinations available on the airline’s booking site for travel from Muscat.

However, a check of independent booking sites indicates the Jaipur flights (OV783) from Muscat could start on 5 December, with two weekly services on Tuesday and Friday.

Reliable booking site schedules also suggest a new service to Lucknow (OV735) offering five flights weekly (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday) starting this week using an A321.

Not listed on SalamAir’s India expansion list is Goa, and according to booking sites, a twice-weekly flight (Tuesday and Friday) is in the timetable set for a 5 December launch.

According to the airline’s press release, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of the Sultanate of Oman played a pivotal role in facilitating the expansion roll-out that will enhance connectivity between Oman and India.

Muscat National Development and Investment Company (ASAAS) owns the airline.

This is a developing news story. More information when the airline responds to email questions.