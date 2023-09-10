BANGKOK, 11 September 2023: Centara West Bay gains prestigious recognition as the ‘Family Friendly Hotel of The Year 2023 in Qatar’ from the Travel & Hospitality Awards

The prestigious award is a testament to an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to travellers worldwide, the hotel group commented in a press statement.

The Travel & Hospitality Awards recognise outstanding companies and organisations that consistently deliver exceptional experiences to travellers worldwide. By highlighting excellence and innovation, we aim to inspire industry professionals to raise the bar and exceed customer expectations continually. Centara West Bay is honoured to be part of this esteemed tradition.

“At Centara West Bay, we believe a family-friendly atmosphere can make a difference in a traveller’s journey. We take immense pride in offering distinguished luxurious accommodations, embracing the warmth of Thai hospitality, and delivering top-notch 5-star services to our valued guests. Thank you to our guests and the team. This accolade underscores our commitment to creating memorable moments for families and travellers alike.

We are deeply grateful for this recognition by the Travel and Hospitality Awards, and we pledge to continue raising the bar in the hospitality industry to ensure that every guest experiences the utmost comfort, luxury, and hospitality,” stated Centara West Bay general manager Sean Spinks.

Centrally located in Doha’s vibrant financial & business district, with easy access to the finest shopping, cultural sights and tourist attractions. Centara West Bay is a short walk from the metro, Corniche, City Center and North West Bay Beach, accessible directly from the hotel via the treelined Boulevard. Its proximity to other key locations in Qatar, such as Katara, West Bay Lagoon, The Pearl and Bidda Park. Large spaces, modern decor, stunning views, and an array of international dining specialities from award-winning restaurants highlight the hotel’s fully furnished apartments. The affordable luxury apartments boast spacious bedrooms, living and dining rooms, with well-equipped kitchens that make the hotel ideal for every individual, family, and traveller on extended stays in Qatar.

