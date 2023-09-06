BANGKOK, 7 September 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is delighted to announce strategic leadership changes within the organisation to reinforce further its commitment to delivering the highest standards of service across all its brands across Thailand and overseas.

Centara’s strong family values have been at the core of its success for the past 40 years, and the company believes that internal mobility is crucial to driving business success. By nurturing its employees’ talents and affording ample opportunities to grow within the organisation, Centara has positioned itself as The Place to Be for its guests and employees.

As part of Centara’s goal of becoming a top 100 global hotel operator by 2027, the company has made the following internal personnel movements:

Robert Maurer-Loeffler, General Manager of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at Central World, has been promoted to vice president of operations for Centara Grand properties in Thailand.

David Martens has been promoted to senior director of operations for Centara properties and assumes the position of general manager of Centara Karon Resort Phuket.

Wuthisak Pichayagan, general manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, takes on additional responsibilities as director of operations for all Central Pattana hotel properties in Thailand.

Sebastien Scheeg, general manager of Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, expands his scope with promotion to director of operations for all Middle East and Maldives properties.

Chaiphun Thongsuthum has been appointed General Manager of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Bernd Rudigier has been appointed as General Manager of Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket

“Congratulations to each of our team members for their remarkable accomplishments. At Centara, our success is driven by the dedication of our people, and we take immense pride in cultivating an environment where individuals evolve and grow within our organisation,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts executive vice president – human resources, Siriwan Wangthamrong.

“As we continue on our journey to becoming a leading global hotel operator, we remain committed to creating the best possible workplace for our employees.”

This new structure reflects Centara’s dedication to internal mobility and cultivating a dynamic work culture supported by family values, enabling the company to provide a seamless and consistent guest experience at each of its properties worldwide.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com