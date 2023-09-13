BANGKOK, 14 September 2023: The 1, Thailand’s No.1 Digital Lifestyle and Loyalty Platform under Central Group, is partnering with Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, to unlock the potential of “Central Group Synergy”.

This collaboration offers comprehensive benefits exclusively for The 1 members.

Accumulate points with every expenditure and redeem them for accommodation, dining, and spa experiences on The 1 APP from today onward to elevate members’ travel lifestyle to the next level. Anticipate further exclusive privileges at Centara’s international hotels, including the illustrious Centara Grand Osaka in Japan.

Rawee Puaphornphong, Head of Corporate Affairs and Relationship – The 1 commented: “The 1’s commitment is to enrich our members’ experiences with exclusive privileges under the concept “The 1 – Your Special Privileges for Your Special Moments”. Our partnership with Centara, a cornerstone of our Central Group Synergy strategy, enables us to enhance coverage across travel lifestyles.

Our members can easily access exclusive travel privileges by earning points for purchases, redeeming points for discounts, and promotions for benefits across a wide range of products and services within Centara Hotels & Resorts. We also extend these privileges to Centara properties overseas, such as Centara Grand Osaka in Japan.”

Tom Thrussell, Vice President of Brand, Marketing & Digital for Centara Hotels and Resorts noted: “At Centara, we are committed to delivering world-class experiences to The 1 members. We are excited to provide exclusive benefits and make it easier than ever for The 1 members to use their points for hotel stays and dining, spa and other experiences across our hotels and resorts in Thailand. Through this partnership, we hope to welcome even more The 1 members to our wonderful hotels, inspire extraordinary guest experiences and demonstrate why Centara continues to be The Place to Be. This is just the beginning, and members can expect many more privileges in the future.”

From today onward, The 1 members can claim exclusive privileges at Centara Hotels and Resorts as follows:

Earning points from spending: Every 25 THB spent earns 1 The 1 Point at hotels (This applies to purchases and bookings made directly with Centara and excludes those made via third parties such as online travel agents), restaurants and spas.

Redeeming points for discounts daily regardless of active promotions – 1,000 The 1 Points can be redeemed on The 1 APP for 100THB on the price of rooms, meals, spa sessions and other hotel services.

Exclusive Member-Only Special Deals! Enjoy free drinks, buy 1 get 1 free promotions, or other perks like late check-out at participating hotels and restaurants.

Exclusive privileges encompassing Centara Hotels and Resorts comprise 35 properties around the country, including in Bangkok, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Center Centralworld, in Chiang Mai, Centara Riverside Hotel Chiang Mai, in Hua Hin, Centara Grand Beach Resort and Villas Hua Hin, in Phuket, Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket and Centara Villas Phuket, and in Koh Samui, Centara Reserve Samui.

For more information on participating Centara hotels, restaurants and spas, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com