LAHAD DATU, Sabah, 15 August 2023: In an exciting first-time journey, 70-year-old Steve Kane from Las Vegas, Nevada, set foot in Sabah four weeks ago through the Sail Malaysia rally.

Kane’s visit marked not only his first experience in North Borneo, the Land Below The Wind but also his inaugural exploration of Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

Joniston speaking to Steve Kane, 70, and Sail Malaysia managing director Sazli Kamal Basha.

Delighted by his time spent here, Kane’s impressions highlight the safety and charm of Sabah, leaving an indelible mark on his perception. “It’s a picturesque state very different from my home country. I love every minute of my time here,” he remarked, emphasising the sheer delight he found in discovering Sabah’s unique blend of culture, architecture, and natural splendour.

What struck Kane as particularly exceptional was the state’s commitment to safety, praising the efforts of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) and recognising its critical role in providing a safe maritime environment.

“I was impressed with the safety and the Esscom. I have no fear of pirates,” Kane confidently declared, adding to Sabah’s reputation as a safe destination for tourists seeking peace of mind while indulging in adventure.

Joniston mingles with Sail Malaysia Rally’s participants at W Bay Payang, a private owned recreational beach in Lahad Datu.

Kane’s journey to Sabah was sparked by an invitation from a friend to join Sail Malaysia, where they set sail from the Philippines to Kota Kinabalu as the first starting point in Sabah. Before his visit, Kane admitted to being unaware of Sabah’s existence, even mistaking Borneo for an independent country.

“I’ve never been to Malaysia; this is my first time travelling to Southeast Asia. Now, I have learnt that Borneo is a vast island shared by three nations. I had a great time here, and we have gone to a few ports. I am very much impressed by what I have seen and experienced,” he said, expressing his enthusiasm to recommend Sabah to boating and tourism industry friends.

During the weekend (11 to 12 August), W Bay Payang hosted a cultural dinner for the rally’s participants, attended by Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister cum Chairman of Sabah Tourism Board Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

Present were Lahad Datu district officer Firuz Idzualdeen Mohd Dzul, Sail Malaysia Managing Director Sazli Kamal Basha, Lahad Datu Tourism Association chairman Joe Wong, Rural Tourism Association Sabah (Fertas) president Walter Kandayon, and the local community.

This year’s Sail Malaysia has garnered the participation of 20 boats from the United States, Australia, South Africa, the UK, New Zealand, Canada, France, and the Philippines. Among this fleet, 12 vessels sailed into Lahad Datu’s waters while the rest berthed in Kota Kinabalu’s harbour.

During the dinner, Joniston mingled with the audience and listened to their experience and encounters throughout their sailing journey. He emphasised the profound significance of the Sail Malaysia Rally for Sabah, particularly its rural districts. He called on the participants to spread the word about the state’s numerous attractions and that it is a safe destination.

“It showcases not only the natural beauty of Sabah’s coastal areas but also provides a unique opportunity for the rural communities to engage with a global audience, fostering cultural exchange and economic growth. By consistently attracting the sailing community to Sabah’s shores, we can become a prominent hub for maritime tourism activities,” he said.

Throughout their journey through Sabah’s waters, participants will stop at numerous locations to discover the state’s beauty, including Kudat, Kunak, Kinabatangan, Sandakan, and Semporna. Joniston was in Lahad Datu for an official working visit to engage with the district’s tourism industry players and stakeholders. He also met with the Dusun Segamo community and launched their newly built floating jetty base, funded by the state Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Environment.

